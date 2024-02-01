More Trash Booms to be Installed to Clean Floating Waste in City Drains and Mithi River

Mumbai: Garbage floating in rivers and drains is an unsolved problem facing the civic body. At the time of tide, the waste from the sea comes to the drains, while the waste from the drains also flows to the sea. The civic body uses a tarpaulin with a 'trash boom' to remove the waste and ensure faster drainage of water. At present, the system is operational at nine locations in Mumbai and will be operational at 16 more locations.



The number of 'trash booms' will also be increased in the Mithi river and the tendering process for the system will be started in the next few weeks. The 'trash boom' will enter the civic body's fleet in a phased manner by completing the tender before the monsoon.

According to the BMC's rainwater ways department, the length of big drains, small drains, and Mithi rivers in the city and suburbs is about 689 km. The length of large drains is about 248 km, while the length of small drains is about 421 km.

Obstruction of Water Flow

The length of the Mithi River is 20 km. It dumps waste from coastal settlements and homes into drains. Plastic, mattresses, and other scrap waste are found in the drain. This floating waste prevents water from flowing.

A few years ago, the civic body took a line with a 'trash boom' and started using it in rivers and streams to remove this waste and prevent it from going into the sea.

Six trash booms in the western suburbs and three in the Mithi River are currently in operation. Booms are placed to remove floating debris. The waste gets stuck in a trap net and is removed by a 'trash boom'.

The Green Tribunal, The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and the court had also directed the civic body to take necessary measures to prevent the waste from entering the sea. Therefore, the civic body has taken this decision to prevent floating waste from flowing into the sea.

It will be beneficial in the rainy season

Considering the benefits of this system, 16 more places will have a raft system with a 'trash boom'. It will be beneficial only for the next monsoon.

