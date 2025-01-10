Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Boy Strangled to Death by Mother with Electric Wire in Bandra East

A shocking incident has come to light in the Kherwadi area of Bandra East, Mumbai, where a mother allegedly strangled her 10-year-old son with an electric wire, leading to his death. Following the incident, the Kherwadi Police arrested the accused woman. The woman was presented in court on Friday, where the court ordered her to be admitted to the JJ Hospital for treatment.

Senior Police Inspector of Kherwadi Police Station, Kavidas Jambhle, confirmed that after the woman's arrest, she was presented in court. As per the court's instructions, she was admitted to JJ Hospital for treatment. It is suspected that the woman suffers from schizophrenia, although her medical reports are under investigation.

According to the Kherwadi Police, the accused woman locked herself and her son in their bedroom before carrying out the crime. At the time, her husband, a government employee, and her minor daughter were also present at home. The family became concerned when they could not locate the child and went to check in the woman's room, where they found the tragic scene and immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and arrested the woman.

A senior officer revealed that the woman's medical examination was conducted, but there was no evidence of schizophrenia or any related illness in her records. However, her medical history is still being examined. During further medical evaluations, doctors will determine if she is indeed suffering from schizophrenia. If the illness is confirmed, the court will decide on her release accordingly.