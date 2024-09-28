Mumbai: 12 Years After Construction, SCLR Flyovers to Undergo Urgent Structural Audit

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has enlisted the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to conduct a structural audit of three flyovers along the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR). Built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in 2012, the need for an audit just 12 years later has raised concerns about the longevity and upkeep of these structures, according to civic officials.

The SCLR, a crucial 6.45-kilometer-long, 45.7-meter-wide arterial road, connects the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Santacruz with the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Chembur. This six-lane road was developed as part of the World Bank-funded Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), with an investment of Rs. 454 crore. The MMRDA funded the subsequent phase of construction from its resources. In 2015, the MMRDA handed over the management of the SCLR to the BMC.

Route of Three Key Flyovers

The route features three key flyovers: Amar Mahal, Kurla Kalina, and the Double Decker flyover. To date, none of these structures have undergone repairs. A 2021 inspection by the BMC and the Railway Authority highlighted the urgent need for maintenance on both the link road and its flyovers. Consequently, the BMC has appointed VJTI to carry out this crucial audit at a cost of Rs. 33 lakhs. Among the three, the CST Road flyover is the largest, spanning 3.45 km. The route also includes the 560-meter Kurla Kalina flyover on LBS Road and the 1.8-km Double Decker flyover.

Inspection of Flyovers

Recent inspections revealed several issues, including broken UPVC pipes, damaged girders, overgrown vegetation, and deteriorating footpaths. Since this evaluation was based solely on visual observations, the BMC has opted for a more detailed structural audit. The findings from this audit will guide decisions on whether to undertake extensive repairs or implement smaller, targeted fixes.

A civic official from the bridge department commented, "Structural audits of bridges are generally conducted 25 years after construction. The need for an audit of these flyovers just 12 years after their completion is worrisome. Additionally, another bridge in Andheri, built by the Public Works Department and later transferred to the MMRDA, also requires significant repairs, sparking further controversy. Since the MMRDA refused to bear the repair costs, we’ve decided to proceed independently and will send them the bill for the Andheri flyover repairs."