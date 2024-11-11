Mumbai: 14 Dogs Found Brutally Killed and Dumped in Kandivali Drain, Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai Police have registered a case against an unknown individual in connection with the discovery of 14 dog carcasses in a drain in the Kandivali area. The incident has shocked locals and animal rights activists, who are calling for justice for the animals that were subjected to brutal violence. The case was filed on Monday at Kandivali Police Station under Section 325 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNa) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the shocking incident occurred on November 9. Police have now begun an investigation to identify those responsible for this act. Senior Police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar stated that the incident took place on Friday, and locals became aware of it on Saturday. "Some of the dogs were brutally beaten, with their legs cut off," he added, describing the cruelty inflicted upon the animals. The investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to locate the culprits.

As per information from Kandivali Police, the dogs' bodies were found dumped in a drain outside the Mangalmayi building in the Sai Nagar area of Kandivali West. The sight was disturbing, with signs of severe cruelty inflicted upon the animals before their deaths. Local animal lover Heena Lambachia shared a video of the cruelty on social media, expressing her anguish and calling for justice. She remarked, " We may never know their names or stories, but those who cared for them know, and we know they didn’t deserve this suffering."

Heena urged people to speak up against such cruelty and tagged officer Sudhir Kudalkar, known for his compassion toward animals, along with the PAL Foundation in her post.