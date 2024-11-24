Mumbai: 15-Foot Iron Pipe Found on Railway Tracks Between Khar Road and Santacruz Stations, RPF Files Complaint

An alarming incident came to light on the night of November 21, 2024, when a 15-foot iron pipe was discovered on railway tracks between Khar Road and Santacruz stations. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed a complaint against an unidentified individual for attempting to endanger passengers' lives and disrupt railway operations.

The incident occurred around 8:35 PM when the motorman of train no. 90850, traveling from Goregaon to Churchgate on the up-harbor line, reported hitting a large iron pipe near kilometer markers 16/7 and 16/8. The train was stopped immediately, and the motorman, Yogesh Kumar, removed the obstruction before resuming operations at 8:39 PM.

Station Master Vishwendra Khandelwal informed RPF Sub-Inspector Sapna Sharma about the incident, who then visited the spot with railway and GRP police officials. The pipe, approximately 15 feet long and 1 inch in diameter, was found lying parallel to the tracks between the up and down lines. One end of the pipe was bent, raising suspicions of deliberate placement.

Sub-Inspector Sharma lodged a formal complaint at the police station, stating that the act appeared to be an intentional attempt to harm passengers or damage railway property. Preliminary inspections indicated no damage to the tracks, but authorities are treating the matter seriously.

Sharma highlighted delays in filing the complaint due to lack of coordination between RPF and station officials, despite repeated follow-ups.

Investigation Underway

The RPF, in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), has launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator. Authorities are also reviewing security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

This incident has raised concerns about passenger safety and the need for enhanced vigilance along railway tracks. Further updates are awaited.