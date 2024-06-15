Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Electrocuted While Swimming in Chembur Well

In Chembur, a tragic incident unfolded when a boy from a group of 15 children swimming in a well got electrocuted and died. The deceased, Ved Ritesh Turbhekar, was electrocuted by a faulty electric pump installed by local hotel owners. The RCF police have registered a case against the hotel owners and are investigating the matter.

Harshad Patil, a resident of Mahul village, filed a police complaint. He mentioned that there is a public well in front of his house, known as Getwarachi Bawadi, located on the Navratra Ustav grounds. This well is popular among local youth and children for swimming, as it contains water year-round. Approximately two and a half years ago, Anant Mahulkar, Dayaram Mahulkar, and Hariram Mahulkar, owners of the nearby Rambharose Bar and Restaurant, Desi Daru Bar, and a Chinese hotel, installed a large electric pump to extract water from the well. The pump's iron pipe was left submerged in the well.

Three months earlier, another boy named Chetan Turbhekar had also been electrocuted while swimming in the same well due to contact with the pump's iron pipe. Residents had requested the bar and hotel owners to remove the pump, but they did not comply.

On Thursday evening, after playing cricket, some children, including Ved, went swimming in the well. Ved was electrocuted due to electricity flowing from a generator connected to the well.

A police officer mentioned that smoke started to emerge from the motor while the boys were swimming. Residents quickly arrived at the scene and used a wooden pole to cut the power supply to the pump. Subsequently, some young men, including Ved's father, jumped into the well to rescue him. Ved was found stuck to the iron pipe in the water. Despite efforts to revive him and rushing him to a nearby hospital, Ved was declared dead by the doctors.

The RCF police, acting on Harshad Patil's complaint, have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.