Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Drives Mother’s Mercedes Recklessly in Mulund, Police Register Case Against Mother

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy caused panic in Mulund (West) by recklessly driving his mother’s luxury Mercedes car at high speed. Following the incident, the police have registered a case against the boy’s mother.

According to reports, on the night of September 26, Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Ramdas Shelar was on duty at Mulund Police Station. Around the same time, while Police Constable Rajendra Chaughule was patrolling the M.G. Road area, a black Mercedes Benz was spotted speeding past the Shiv Sena branch. The police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away. The car was eventually stopped with the help of local residents.

During questioning, it was revealed that the driver did not possess a valid driving license. Further verification of his age through a birth certificate confirmed that he is only 16 years old, born on February 20, 2009, making him a minor.

The police have filed a case against the boy’s mother under the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allowing her minor son to drive. Authorities have warned that such reckless behavior can endanger lives and urged citizens not to permit minors to drive vehicles.