Mumbai: 165 Medical Stores in the City Do Not Have Full-Time Pharmacists

Mumbai: Several medical stores in the city have been found to have part-time pharmacists. Also, in many places, pharmacists are available in medical stores only for a short time. Therefore, medicines are being given to the patients only by the employers who have studied 10th and 12th in the medical stores. According to the Food and Drug Administration, around 165 pharmacies in the city suburbs did not have pharmacists.

According to the FDA, about 165 drug stores in the east-west suburbs did not have a pharmacist. The highest proportion of these are in the western suburbs. The pharmacist's certificate should be displayed in the front of the store with their photo. It's often placed in a corner. Medication bills must be signed by a pharmacist.



Not licensed without a pharmacist

You don't get a license to open medical stores without a certificate. Pharmacists with degrees in pharmacology are required to attend drugstores but often do not find a full-time pharmacist. In many medical stores, pharmacists work 8 to 12 hours a day and leave. There are no pharmacists in medical stores the rest of the time. Many medical stores don't have pharmacists available at night. If an untrained person without knowledge or knowledge of medicines gives the wrong medicines, then it puts one's life at risk.

"The job of pharmacists is not only to give medicines given by doctors to the patients but also to tell the pharmacists how to take the medicines, which medicines to avoid along with which foods. Misinformation is likely to be given by an untrained person. It is also frequently inspected by the FDA. People should also be aware of this, and verify whether there is a pharmacist while buying medicine. Also, if there is no pharmacist, a complaint should be made to the FDA immediately, after which various actions are taken, such as suspension of the license of the shop concerned, suspension of work, etc."

- Bhushan Patil, Joint Commissioner, Pharmaceuticals, FDA