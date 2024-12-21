Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Brutally Attacked With Bamboo and Paver Block in Mankhurd After Accidental Bump

An 18-year-old youth, Mohammad Bilal Mubarak Shaikh, was brutally assaulted with a bamboo stick and a paver block after an accidental bump while walking near Mankhurd railway station. The incident, which occurred early Monday morning at around 4 AM, left Mohammad Bilal with serious head injuries. He was rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment, where he is undergoing treatment.

The Mankhurd police have arrested one accused, Rohit Ambu Devar alias Maxi, and registered an attempt to murder case. The second accused is currently absconding, and police are conducting a manhunt to apprehend him.

Mohammad Bilal, a resident of Nerul, Navi Mumbai, is currently unemployed. He was passing through the Mankhurd railway station area when the accused reportedly attacked him following a minor accidental collision. Enraged over the incident, both accused assaulted Bilal with a bamboo stick and a heavy paver block, leaving him severely injured.

Following the attack, the accused placed the unconscious Bilal in an auto-ricksha and instructed the driver to drop him somewhere. Fearing repercussions, the rickshaw driver abandoned the victim a short distance away and fled. Upon receiving information, the Mankhurd police rushed to the spot and admitted Bilal to Sion Hospital.

An attempt to murder case was promptly registered, and the police initiated a search for the accused. During the operation, the police arrested Rohit Devar from his residence in Mankhurd.The second accutis remains at large, and efforts are to locate him.

Rohit Devar, who works as w caretaker at a private hospital,has been demanded to police custody by the court.