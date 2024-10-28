Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Girlfriend’s 4-Year-Old Son for Urinating in Pants

In a shocking incident from Kurla East, Mumbai, a 19-year-old man allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son after the child accidentally urinated in his pants. The Nehru Nagar police have registered a case of murder and have arrested the accused.

The accused, identified as Ritesh Kumar Ajay Chandravanshi, was living with his 23-year-old girlfriend in Patra Chawl, Sable Nagar, Kurla East. The girlfriend, who was separated from her husband, has two children – a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son. Her relationship with Ritesh began in Patna when she was there with her son. Their friendship turned into love, and she moved to Mumbai with her children to live with Ritesh.

On October 26, the mother left her children with Ritesh and went to work. During her absence, the child wet his pants, which enraged Ritesh. He reportedly beat the child severely, kicking him in the stomach. When the mother returned, her son told her about the assault, crying and complaining of stomach pain and nausea. She immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where he was given medication and sent home.

When the mother confronted Ritesh about the incident, he left the house without a word. That night, the boy continued to suffer from severe stomach pain and began vomiting again. The family rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors advised immediate transfer to Sion Hospital. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, the child passed away on Sunday.

Following the child’s death, the Nehru Nagar police filed a murder case against Ritesh Kumar. He was located and arrested shortly after the investigation began.