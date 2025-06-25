Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 30th Floor of Bhandup High-Rise

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a window between the 30th and 31st floors of a high-rise residential tower in Bhandup (West) on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 6 pm at Mahindra Splendour Society.

The deceased has been identified as Asmi (Changed name), who had come to the building to meet her childhood friend, also 19 years old. Both are currently pursuing higher education at different institutions.

According to preliminary information, the two friends had taken the elevator to the 32nd floor and later stopped near a window between the 30th and 31st floors. During the conversation, Asmi reportedly told her friend that she was feeling depressed due to academic pressure. The friend tried to comfort her before walking away.

However, moments later, Asmi allegedly jumped from the window.

She was immediately rushed to the nearby Agarwal General Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Bhandup Police have initiated further investigation into the case. While academic stress is being considered a possible reason, officials are conducting a detailed inquiry to determine the exact cause behind the suicide.