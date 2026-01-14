Mumbai: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Killed in Vile Parle East Road Accident While Returning from Mahim Dargah

A tragic road accident in the early hours of Wednesday in Vile Parle East claimed the life of a 19-year-old youth, leaving his family devastated. Farhan Sheikh, who was returning after offering prayers at the Mahim Dargah, died on the spot, while his friend Shahid Khan sustained serious injuries.

Farhan Sheikh, a resident of Tiwari Chawl in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon West, lived with his parents and siblings. He had completed his ITI training as an electrician and was undergoing an internship at the Oshiwara Metro Station. His father, Shabuddin Sheikh, works as a painter and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

According to the police, in the early hours of January 14, Farhan had gone to Mahim Dargah on a scooter along with his friend Shahid. Two other friends were travelling separately on another motorcycle. After completing the darshan, all of them were returning home at around 5.15 am. At around 5.30 am, near the Milan Subway bus stop on the Western Express Highway (northbound), a Tata Tempo moving ahead allegedly came to a sudden halt.

Due to the abrupt braking, Farhan’s scooter rammed into the rear of the tempo. The impact threw both Farhan and Shahid onto the road, leaving them critically injured. Their friend Irshad Siddiqui, who was present at the spot, rushed them in an autorickshaw to the V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz East, where doctors declared Farhan brought dead. Shahid Khan is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be critical.

As news of the accident spread, family members rushed to the hospital, where scenes of grief prevailed following the death of the young man. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the locality.

The Vile Parle police have registered a case against the Tata Tempo driver, identified as Deepak Ashok Dhotre (28), under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving and for suddenly stopping the vehicle on the highway. Police said further investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused.