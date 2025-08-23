Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Duping Foreign Tourist Under Pretext of Selling Household Items

Khar Police have arrested a woman who was allegedly involved in stealing money from a foreign tourist under the pretext of selling household items. The accused, identified as Kajal Ajay Kharwa (20), a resident of Gundewali Chawl in Andheri, was taken into custody on Friday.

According to police, the victim, Gut Hans (28), a German national, had come to India as a tourist and was staying at a hotel in Khar. On Thursday night, while Hans was standing outside Mia Kebab Restaurant in Khar, the accused woman approached him with two small children and tried to persuade him to buy some items she was carrying.

Even after Hans refused, she continued to follow him. Meanwhile, the children, aged between 5 and 6, began clinging to him. In an attempt to get away, Hans left the spot. A little later, when he checked his bag, he found the zipper open. On inspection, he discovered that €200 (approximately ₹18,000) and Indian currency notes worth ₹7,000 — totalling ₹25,000 — were missing.

Hans immediately lodged a complaint at the Khar Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against the unidentified woman and, through technical investigation and CCTV footage, arrested Kajal Kharwa from Andheri.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused used to target foreign nationals and wealthy individuals, approaching them under the guise of selling items. During the interaction, her accompanying children would distract the victims while she or the children discreetly stole cash or valuables from their pockets and bags.

Kajal was produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody. Police are further investigating to ascertain whether more individuals are part of her gang, said Police official from Khar Police Station.