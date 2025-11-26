Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Stabbed, Motorcycle Looted in Goregaon

In a shocking incident in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed in the abdomen and his motorcycle stolen by three men following a minor dispute. The injured victim, identified as Joyeb Naim Beg, is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

After initially fleeing the spot, the three accused were tracked down and arrested by the Vanrai Police. They have been identified as Naeem Shahabuddin Dhobi, Sameer Shahabuddin Dhobi, and Vinod kumar Vadivel Padiyachi. All three are presently in police custody and are being interrogated.

The attack took place on Saturday evening between 7:30 pm and 8 pm under the Aarey signal bridge in Goregaon. Joyeb was returning home on his motorcycle when the vehicle came to a halt under the bridge. At that moment, three youths suddenly approached him.

Without any provocation, they picked a quarrel with him and attempted to snatch the keys of his motorcycle. When Joyeb resisted, one of the accused stabbed him in the stomach with a sharp weapon. Severely injured, Joyeb collapsed at the spot, after which the trio fled with his motorcycle.

Upon receiving information, the Vanrai Police reached the scene immediately.

Joyeb was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Based on his statement, the police registered a case of attempted murder and robbery against the trio.

Police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area and launched a search operation. During the probe, all three accused—Naeem Dhobi, Sameer Dhobi, and Vinod kumar Padiyachi—were arrested. The police recovered the stolen motorcycle and the knife used in the crime.

According to police, Joyeb and the accused had a brief argument earlier in the day over a minor issue. After the disagreement, Joyeb had left the spot. Later, the accused allegedly followed him to the Aarey signal bridge, attacked him to “teach him a lesson,” and escaped with his motorcycle.