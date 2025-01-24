Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide in Bhandup, Leaves Video Message

A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his home in Bhandup in the early hours of Friday. In a video message sent to his father, he stated that no one should be held responsible for his death.

Senior Inspector Dattatray Khandagle reported that the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Friday. The deceased, identified as Sahil Qureshi, sent the message to his father, Faheem, who then informed the Bhandup Police. Following this, the police registered an accidental death report.

In the video clip, Sahil mentioned that he was taking this step because he could not achieve what he wanted in life.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the country-made revolver used by Sahil, as he did not possess a firearm license.