Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Model Arrested at Borivali Station with Unlicensed Pistol and Cartridges

A 24-year-old man, who works as a model and artist, was arrested during an investigation at Borivali Railway Station. A pistol and 14 cartridges were recovered from the accused. The Borivali Railway Police have registered a case against him and arrested him. A police officer mentioned that the arrested individual had also acted in some Hindi TV serials.

According to the information provided by the police, the arrested person's name is Abhay Kumar Umesh Kumar, and he was currently residing on Mira Road. The accused is originally from Munger district in Bihar and is involved in modeling here. On Friday, the railway police were conducting an anti-crime operation at Borivali station. As part of this, inspections were being carried out at various spots within the railway station. During this time, a young man was spotted in a suspicious state, pulling a trolley on the middle bridge of Borivali Railway Station. When he was asked to stop, he ignored the request and continued moving. When stopped and asked his name, he identified himself as Abhay Kumar. When asked about the contents of the bag, he claimed it contained clothes and other items. However, upon inspecting the bag, the railway police found a pistol and cartridges.

A GRP officer mentioned that when Abhay Kumar was asked about the license for the weapon, he admitted he did not have one. Later on Friday night, a case was registered against him under the Indian Arms Act, and he was arrested.