Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Woman Faces Charges for Submitting Fake Birth Certificate to Obtain Passport

Mumbai: Cuff Parade Police Station has registered a case against a 24-year-old woman for allegedly submitting a fake birth certificate to obtain a passport. A police official confirmed that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

According to police sources, the complainant, Sudhakar Kerubhau Phalke (34), is a constable at Cuff Parade Police Station and is responsible for verifying documents submitted with passport applications.

In the complaint filed by Phalke, he stated that Sheetal Rathore, a resident of Cuff Parade, applied for a new passport in January 2024. Following the application, Phalke visited Rathore's residence to verify her address and the documents submitted for the passport. These documents included her Aadhaar card, her own birth certificate, her mother's birth certificate, and an electricity bill, among others. After verifying these documents, they were forwarded to the Special Branch for further processing.

During verification, the Special Branch found that Rathore's mother's birth certificate seemed suspicious. The branch then requested Cuff Parade Police to investigate the authenticity of the birth certificate. In response, Phalke wrote a letter to the District Hospital in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, which had issued the birth certificate, seeking verification.

The hospital responded, confirming that the birth certificate submitted by Rathore for her mother was indeed fake.

With this confirmation, the police registered an FIR against Rathore and have initiated an investigation into the matter.