Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Drunk Man Detained After Crashing into Parked Vehicle in Andheri Area

Following the hit-and-run incidents involving the son of Shinde Shiv Sen's deputy leader, police have become stricter in enforcing regulations. In a recent incident, Andheri police have detained a 26-year-old man who crashed his car into a parked vehicle while he was under the influence of alcohol. Reportedly he crashed his car while he was performing stunts.

Suraj Zaman Sav, a local resident of Virar and a driver for a tourist vehicle, is facing charges after testing positive for alcohol. This incident occurred on the morning of July 30 at 12:30 a.m., near the Dragon Flyover on the busy Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road. His positive alcohol test was confirmed following a medical examination at Cooper Hospital.