Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Lawyer Files Molestation Complaint Against Friend

A 27-year-old female lawyer was allegedly molested by her friend after consuming alcohol at her residence in the South Mumbai area. The LT Marg police have registered a case of molestation against the accused, Angat Sahdeva. The investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to record further statements soon.

The complainant lives with her family in the South Mumbai area, while her father runs a silver business in Zaveri Bazaar. She works as a corporate lawyer. On October 5, 2024, she had gone trekking to Sandakphu in Nepal, where she met Angat. The two became friends after the trip. Angat, who resides in Lokhandwala, Andheri, works at a reputed bank. After returning to Mumbai, the two stayed in touch and often met for meals and coffee.

On December 21, around 7 PM, the woman, along with her friend, attended a party at Angat’s residence in Andheri. Post the party, the trio went to Bandra, where they consumed alcohol. Later, Angat decided to drop them home. Upon reaching near the complainant's residence, the three of them continued drinking. Angat then sought permission to stay at her house for a while, to which she agreed.

At the residence, the complainant's friend went to another room, leaving her and Angat alone. Allegedly, taking advantage of her inebriated state, Angat made lewd advances, attempted to get physically intimate with her, and demanded sexual favors. Shocked by his behavior, she asked him to leave the house. Angat left but later called her, demanding reimbursement for the party expenses.

Following the incident, the woman approached LT Marg police and filed a complaint.

Taking the matter seriously, the police registered a molestation case against Angat. Officials have confirmed that the investigation is underway.