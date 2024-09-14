Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Arrested for Defrauding Bank of Rs 2.38 Lakhs Through ATM Tampering

Gamdevi police have arrested a suspect involved in tampering with ATM machines to fraudulently withdraw money and later report to the bank's customer care that the money did not get dispensed. This scam allowed the fraudster to deceive the bank without any immediate legal consequences. The accused used to fly to Mumbai, commit the fraud, and then return to Haryana by plane.

According to available information, the scam was carried out at HDFC Bank ATMs across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. After withdrawing the money, the fraudster would call the bank's customer care and claim that the money was not dispensed, while in reality, he had already taken the cash.

The modus operandi involved stopping the ATM machine after the cash was ejected, taking the money, and then restarting the machine. This would prevent the transaction from being recorded. The scam came to light when bank authorities reviewed the CCTV footage and discovered the tampering. Following this revelation, an FIR was registered at the Gamdevi Police Station. The accused, identified as Nazim Islam Syed (28), has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to Gamdevi police, the Assistant Vice President of HDFC Bank lodged the complaint, which led to an investigation. During the probe, it was revealed that Syed himself would withdraw the money from the ATM and later call customer care to report a failed transaction. After committing the crime, he would flee from Mumbai to evade arrest.