Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide in Matunga, Police Launch Investigation

A tragic incident has come to light from Matunga, where a 28-year-old youth allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his residence. The deceased has been identified as Akash Khandare. According to initial reports, the police have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) and launched an investigation into the matter.

As per the police, Akash Khandare lived alone on the seventh floor of a building named Kachkadkhana. Preliminary findings suggest that he was under severe financial distress, which may have driven him to take this step. However, further inquiries are underway.

An officer stated that Akash was married and had a son. Around two months ago, his wife had left the house, leaving Akash in deep depression.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene. Neighbors informed the police after noticing the incident late at night. Upon reaching the spot, the police found Akash's body hanging from the ceiling fan. The body was then sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigation reveals that Akash worked in a chrome company and was reportedly burdened by heavy debts. Creditors frequently approached him, adding to his stress. This financial pressure and mental distress are suspected to be the reasons.