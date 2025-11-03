Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested for Assaulting BEST Bus Conductor on Duty

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 3, 2025): A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus conductor while he was on duty in South Mumbai.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon near Vinay Hotel on Thakurdwar Road in Phanaswadi. The complainant, Keshav Ranganath Lokhande (41) was working as a conductor on bus number MH01-DR-3927 between 1 pm and 1:30 pm when the accused confronted him.

The accused, identified as Rahul Chetan Kachhar, obstructed Lokhande during duty, argued with him and, in a fit of anger, tore his khaki uniform and undershirt. According to the reports, he also abused and physically assaulted the conductor.

The L.T. Marg Police have booked Kachhar under Sections 121(1), 132, 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting a public servant on duty.

(With inputs from IANS)