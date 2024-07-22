Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Man Kidnapped Over Business Dispute, Rescued by Police Within 12 Hours From Pune; Three Accused Arrested

A 30-year-old man was kidnapped following a dispute over money in business. Hemant Kumar Rawal, who was drinking alcohol, was beaten up and kidnapped by four men at midnight on Saturday within the limits of Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police Station. Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Wagh of LT Marg Police Station stated that the police safely rescued Hemant Kumar Rawal from the Kondhwa area of Pune within 12 hours of the kidnapping.

Kapooram Ghanchi, Prakash Pawar, and Ganesh Patra are three of the accused, and a case has been registered against them at Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station under sections 140(3), 115(2), 61(2), 189(2), and 3 of the Indian Penal Code. Kapooram Ghanchi had started a textile business with Hemant Kumar Rawal. Ghanchi supplied cloth to Rawal from Ahmedabad, and Rawal distributed it in Pune. However, when Rawal failed to pay Ghanchi Rs. 30 lakh for the goods for several months, Kapooram Ghanchi conspired to kidnap Rawal.

At 2:05 pm on July 21, Mumbai Police's main control room received a message that four people had beaten and kidnapped a person in Chira Bazar. Based on a message from Rawal's friend and eyewitness, Kartik Singh Rathod, the police started the investigation.

After a technical investigation, the LT Marg and DB Marg Police traced the vehicles used by the accused and reached their address in Kondhwa, Pune. In Kondhwa, they conducted the investigation skillfully, laid a trap, and within 12 hours, arrested the three accused along with the motor vehicle used in the crime and rescued Hemant Kumar Rawal from their clutches. During the investigation, three more accused were found to be involved in this crime, and efforts are underway to locate them.