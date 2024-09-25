Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Man Duped of Over Rs 5 Lakh in Fake Gold Deal, Case Registered

In a shocking case of fraud via social media, a resident of Dahisar, Mumbai, has been duped of over ₹5 lakh in a fake gold deal. Abhishek Shivpujan Mishra (31) fell victim to a group of fraudsters who lured him with the promise of purchasing gold biscuits at a lower price. The culprits disappeared after taking the money. Based on Mishra’s complaint, the Dahisar police have registered a case against the accused—Ramesh Patel, Rahul, and others—and are actively searching for them.

According to officers at Dahisar police station, the complainant was browsing Facebook when he came across Ramesh Patel's profile, who claimed to be a jeweller. Patel posted an offer to sell gold at rates lower than the market price. Intrigued, Mishra contacted Patel through Facebook. During their conversation, Patel offered a 100-gram gold biscuit, which was valued at ₹7.2 lakh in the market, but he promised to sell it for ₹5.2 lakh.

Once convinced, Mishra agreed to meet Patel in Dahisar East. However, instead of Patel, his associate Rahul showed up at the meeting spot. Mishra handed over ₹5.2 lakh in cash to Rahul, and in exchange, he was given what appeared to be a gold biscuit. Mishra then requested the accused to accompany him to a gold shop for verification. However, while en route to the shop, the accused slipped away, leaving Mishra waiting at the shop.

Upon checking the biscuit at the shop, Mishra discovered that it was made of a cheap metal and realized he had been scammed. He immediately lodged a complaint at the police station.

The police are investigating the matter, and efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused.

