Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Man Posing As Prophet’s Descendant Dupes Women of Gold Ornaments; Case Registered

Mumbai’s Mahim Police have registered a shocking case against a 31-year-old man, identified as Mohsin Ali Abdul Sattar Qadri, for allegedly exploiting the religious beliefs of two women and cheating them of gold ornaments weighing 145 grams, valued at around ₹10.15 lakh.

According to the police, the accused claimed to be a descendant of Prophet Mohammad and told the victims that he possessed the Prophet’s sacred hair kept in a glass container. Using this claim, he allegedly persuaded the women to hand over their gold ornaments, assuring them that keeping gold near the ‘holy relic’ would bring prosperity and increase the gold’s value.

As per the FIR, complainant Ansar Ahmed and his brother Israr Ahmed first met Mohsin in 2022 at the Haji Abdul Rahman Shah Dargah in Dongri. During their interaction, Mohsin claimed that he had safeguarded the Prophet’s hair in a special glass box. Israr gradually developed contact with him over time.

In September 2022, during a religious event at the complainant’s residence, Mohsin arrived with the alleged relic. He offered prayers in front of the family and locked the glass box inside a wooden cabinet, warning the family that if anyone opened it, the ‘hair’ would turn to ash and only he was allowed to handle it.

He then convinced the women of the house — Shama and Rehnuma Bano — that placing gold near the relic would bring divine blessings and cause the gold to multiply. Trusting his claims, Rehnuma handed over 47.5 grams of gold, while Shama gave 97.5 grams to the accused. Mohsin also warned them not to inform the men in the house, claiming it would bring harm.

On 22 November 2025, when Ansar and Israr returned home, they opened the cabinet only to find the glass container and the supposed relic — the gold ornaments were missing. When confronted, Mohsin claimed he had pawned the gold and would return it soon, but he had been giving excuses since October 2022.

Based on the complaint, Mahim Police have registered a case under BNS Sections 316(2) and 318(4) for cheating and criminal misconduct. The police are currently interrogating the accused, and further investigation is underway.