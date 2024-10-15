Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Bone-Setter Arrested for Molesting Yoga Instructor in Dahisar



Dahisar Police have arrested a 36-year-old bone-setter, Raees Ramzan Ahmed, for allegedly molesting a 34-year-old yoga instructor. The incident took place at Raees' clinic where the woman had gone for treatment for back pain. Raees is accused of making obscene comments during the massage session. Following the arrest, a Borivali court has remanded him to judicial custody until October 24.



The 34-year-old complainant, a resident of Dahisar and a yoga instructor, reported that she had been suffering from back pain for a few days. She decided to visit Raees Ahmed, a bone-setter from Hansraj Pal Chawl, Rawalpada, Dahisar, whom her family had known and trusted. Her husband, who sells fruits for a living, along with her mother-in-law and children, had been visiting Raees regularly for treatment.

On Tuesday, October 8, at around 7 p.m., the woman visited Raees' clinic for the back pain treatment. During the session, Raees massaged her back, stating that there was a gap in her spine and asked her to come again the next day. Trusting his advice, the woman returned on Thursday evening for a second session.

During the second session, Raees reportedly crossed the line. While massaging her, he allegedly pulled down her leggings. When she questioned him, he claimed that he needed to massage her nerves from the neck to the ankle. The woman, however, informed him that her legs were fine. Raees insisted, saying, "Trust me, I’m a doctor."

Things took a disturbing turn when Raees pulled down her leggings further and inappropriately touched her private parts. The woman was terrified. According to the complaint, Raees then undressed himself and approached her, asking her to give him "a chance." Horrified by his actions, the woman immediately fled the clinic in tears.

The woman recounted the incident to her husband, who was in Himachal Pradesh at the time. He assured her that he would confront Raees upon returning to Mumbai. Following this, the woman shared her ordeal with her brother and neighbors, who advised her to lodge a police complaint.

The victim approached Dahisar Police Station and filed a formal complaint against Raees Ahmed. Based on her statement, the police registered a case under sections 74, 75, 76, and 79 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Act. Raees was arrested on Saturday.

On Sunday, Raees was presented before the court, which sent him to judicial custody until October 24. As the clinic is equipped with CCTV cameras, the police are set to review the footage from Thursday, October 10, to gather more evidence. Authorities are also investigating whether Raees has been involved in similar cases of molestation under the guise of treatment.

The investigation continues.