Mumbai: 4 Minor Boys Go Missing from Malvani Madrasa; Police Launch Probe

Four minor boys studying at a madrasa in Malvani went missing on Tuesday evening, triggering a police investigation. According to the preliminary probe, officials believe that the boys may have left the institution of their own will. A missing person complaint has been lodged at the Malvani police station.

The missing boys are aged 12, 13, 15 and 16, and had been residing at the madrasa for over a year while receiving religious education. Their whereabouts became unknown after 7:30 pm on Tuesday, following which a cleric from the institution informed the police.

Taking the matter seriously, the police have begun scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace the movements of the boys. As of now, the reason behind their disappearance remains unclear.

Search operations are underway at various possible locations, and the families of the missing boys have been informed. Police teams are working to locate the children at the earliest.