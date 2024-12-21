Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Child Crushed to Death by Car in Wadala, Driver Arrested

A tragic accident occurred in the Wadala area of Mumbai, where a 4-year-old child was crushed to death by a Hyundai Creta car. The child, identified as Ayush Ramesh Kinwade, succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The incident took place around 5:30 PM on Saturday near Ambedkar College, where Ayush was playing outside his home on the pavement. According to the police, the driver of the car, 19-year-old Bhushan Sandeep Ghole, was taking a U-turn when the unfortunate accident occurred.

As soon as the incident was reported, the RAK Marg police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused driver. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), Ragasudha R., confirmed the details and stated that further investigations are underway.

This tragic incident has left the local community in shock, and authorities are probing the case to determine any lapses.