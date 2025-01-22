Mumbai: 5 Police Personnel Injured as Crowd Pelts Stones During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jogeshwari (Watch Video)

At least five police personnel injured in an incident of stone pelting was reported during an anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. According to the news agency IANS, the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 22, when people staged a protest against the demolition of alleged illegal structures. During the protest, some demonstrators began pelting stones.

The Jogeshwari police have detained 20 to 25 protesters as the march did not have prior permission. The police are also in the process of registering cases against those involved in stone pelting and the hutment owners who were protesting without authorisation.

Chaos in Jogeshwari: Stone-pelting erupts during an anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai. Heavy police deployment underway to restore order.



The railway administration had previously issued notices to remove 'unauthorized constructions.' Despite repeated notices, the illegal encroachments were not removed by the locals, prompting the municipality to take action with the assistance of the police. Heavy police forces have been deployed to the area, and efforts are underway to bring the situation under control.