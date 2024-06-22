Mumbai: 5-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Unsecured Pit of Closed Bio-Gas Project in Mira Road

A 5-year-old child lost their life after falling into the pit of a closed biogas project in Mira Road. The Kashimira Police Station has registered a case under Section 304 A of the IPC, which deals with causing death by negligence.

According to sources, the boy named Shreyansh Monu Soni, who was studying in Junior KG, went out to play around 4 pm on Friday and did not return home for a long time. When his mother couldn't find him nearby, she discovered that Shreyansh had fallen into a pit behind the Jijamata Udyan Garden near the closed bio-gas project of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). The pit was filled with water. With the help of police and fire brigade, Shreyansh was rescued and taken to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Shreyansh's father, Monu Soni (34), who runs a betel shop in Dadar, stated that his wife Pooja called him at the shop to inform that Shreyansh was missing. Upon learning this, Monu immediately closed his shop and rushed to Mira Road. While on the train, his wife called again to say that Shreyansh had fallen into the pit behind the bio-gas project.

Monu Soni has filed a complaint with the police against the officials of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation responsible for the death of Shreyansh. The bio-gas project has been shut down and the pit was left open, which led to the tragic incident. He demands action against the officials involved.

"I have lost my child due to negligence of MBMC, since the garden was built the nullah was kept open no protection wall was built, there are two manholes open in the garden which is said to be 20 feet deep that too was kept open. I got this child after 7-8 years of marriage this was the only child which I lost due to negligence of MBMC. I know I won't get my child back but I appeal to the Government to take strict action against the MBMC", said Monu Soni, father of deceased child.

The Kashimira Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and started an investigation into the case.

