Mumbai Police’s Crime Against Women Cell Severely Understaffed and Ineffective, Reveals RTI

A recent Right to Information (RTI) request has uncovered significant operational inefficiencies and severe understaffing within Mumbai Police's Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell. The RTI, initiated by Jeetendra Ghadge from the Young Whistleblowers Foundation, reveals troubling details about the cell's functionality, indicating it functions more akin to a passive post office than a proactive investigative unit.

The RTI response highlights that critical leadership positions in the CAW Cell are vacant. Both the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posts remain unfilled. Additionally, only one out of two Police Inspector posts is occupied. The situation is equally dire at other levels, with 8 out of 12 sanctioned posts for Assistant Police Inspectors (API) and Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI) vacant. Furthermore, 37 out of 61 positions for junior officers, including constables, are unoccupied.

The CAW Cell's operational shortcomings are starkly evident in its handling of cases. The unit does not investigate First Information Reports (FIRs) and primarily functions by forwarding complaints to various police stations. From January 2020 to April 2024, Unit 1 of the CAW Cell received 230 complaints. Out of these, 50 cases were closed, 144 were forwarded to police stations, and 4 remain pending.

Unit 2, designated as the Women's Help Desk for family disputes, received 1,688 complaints over the same period. Out of these, 273 were successfully settled, 307 were closed, and a staggering 1,077 were forwarded to police stations, with 31 cases still pending.

The cell’s prosecutorial success is also minimal, with only one conviction secured and one case resulting in an acquittal. This dismal track record underscores the cell’s failure to act as an effective deterrent against crimes targeting women in Mumbai.

Jeetendra Ghadge of the Young Whistleblowers Foundation stated, "The CAW Cell's current state is a serious cause for concern. Its inability to investigate FIR cases, coupled with the severe understaffing, means it is failing in its mandate to protect women. The cell needs immediate restructuring and reinforcement to function as an effective investigative body."

The revelations from the RTI highlight the urgent need for the Mumbai Police to address the shortcomings within the Crime Against Women Cell. Filling the vacant positions, enhancing the cell's investigative capabilities, and ensuring accountability are crucial steps needed to transform the CAW Cell into a robust unit capable of protecting women and addressing crimes against them effectively.

The state of the CAW Cell of Mumbai Police, as revealed by the RTI, calls for immediate action and reform. The authorities must prioritize filling the vacancies and empowering the cell to fulfill its mandate effectively, ensuring the safety and security of women in Mumbai.