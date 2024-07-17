Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: A 56-year-old man, Bhavesh Seth, committed suicide by jumping from Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Tuesday. According to police reports, Bhavesh drove his Toyota car to the sea link and called his son to inform him of his intentions to end his life.

Maharashtra | A 56-year-old man, Bhavesh Seth died by suicide by jumping into Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. The man stopped his car at Bandra Worli Sea Link and jumped into the sea. Police recovered a suicide note from his car. As soon as Police got the information, fire… — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

According to reports, Police recovered a suicide note from his car. As soon as the Police got the information, the fire brigade and police officers reached the spot and started a search operation.