Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From Bandra-Worli Sea Link

By vishal.singh | Published: July 17, 2024 08:38 PM2024-07-17T20:38:07+5:302024-07-17T20:45:54+5:30

Mumbai: A 56-year-old man, Bhavesh Seth, committed suicide by jumping from Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Tuesday. According to ...

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From Bandra-Worli Sea Link | Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: A 56-year-old man, Bhavesh Seth, committed suicide by jumping from Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Tuesday. According to police reports, Bhavesh drove his Toyota car to the sea link and called his son to inform him of his intentions to end his life.

According to reports, Police recovered a suicide note from his car. As soon as the Police got the information, the fire brigade and police officers reached the spot and started a search operation.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai NewsBandra Worli Sea LinkSuicide NewsMaharashtra News