Mumbai: Around 63,000 Students and Teachers Participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally Across 227 BMC Wards

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a Tricolor rally was held in all 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As part of this nationwide initiative, a total of 63,000 students and teachers from municipal schools participated in these rallies. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which runs from August 9 to 15, 2024, aims to instill a sense of national pride across the country.

The BMC is organising a series of activities throughout Mumbai, including a Tricolor rally conducted on August 10 across all 227 wards. This seven-day campaign features various events such as Tricolor Yatras, salutation ceremonies, and Tricolor fairs. The campaign was officially launched at the state level on August 9, 2024, at August Kranti Maidan, followed by Tricolor Yatras and rallies in various administrative divisions across Mumbai. These events have seen enthusiastic participation from citizens, who proudly displayed the Tricolor and chanted patriotic slogans, creating a vibrant patriotic atmosphere.

On the second day of the campaign, August 10, 2024, the BMC's education department organised rallies in all 227 electoral wards, with school students leading the way.

"Around 63,000 students and teachers participated in these rallies across the 227 wards. The students sang patriotic songs and chanted slogans, which were met with enthusiasm by residents. Some students even dressed as national heroes to add to the event's spirit," said a senior civic official.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will continue until Independence Day, August 15. The BMC administration urges all Mumbai residents to participate with national pride by respectfully hoisting the Tricolor at their homes from August 13 to 15.