Mumbai: 64-Year-Old Man Stabs 78-Year-Old Stepmother, Arrested

A 64-year-old man has stabbed his stepmother to death. This incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Dr. D B Marg Police Station, and the police have arrested the accused. A police officer stated that the son was sleeping while the mother was doing some housework. The noise from the housework woke the son up. Following this, an argument ensued between the two, and the son killed his mother.

According to the information received from the police, the 78-year-old deceased woman lived with her husband's first wife's son, Subhash Wagh, in the Panditalay building located in Chunam Lane. The son would wake up early every morning to fill water, which is why he would go to bed early at night. After the son fell asleep, the mother would do the housework, and the noise from her work would wake him up daily.

On Tuesday morning, between 7 and 7:30, an argument broke out between the mother and son for the same reason, after which the enraged son attacked his mother with an iron knife, leaving her covered in blood. Following this, the accused informed his cousin, who lived nearby, about the incident. The cousin immediately reported the matter to the Dr. D B Marg police. Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the spot and took the injured woman to Sir J. J. Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead before admitting her to the hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by the 27-year-old nephew of the deceased woman, the police have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused, Subhash Wagh.