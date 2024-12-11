Mumbai: 64-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Bike in Sakinaka

Mumbai witnessed a tragic incident in the Sakinaka area where a 64-year-old woman on her way to a temple lost her life after being hit by a speeding bike. The police have arrested the accused, a delivery boy named Hirsha Sharma, and are conducting further investigations.

According to officials, the accident occurred on December 8 at around 6:30 PM. The woman, a resident of Chandivali, was heading to a nearby temple when the biker, approaching from behind, collided with her. The impact caused her to fall, resulting in severe head injuries.

Passersby rushed the blood-soaked woman to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Following a complaint filed by the woman's son, the police have registered a case and are probing the matter.