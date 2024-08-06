Mumbai: 65-Year-Old Man Booked for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl in Khar

A 65-year-old flat owner sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl who was adopted from an orphanage in Ahmednagar. In connection with this, the Khar police have registered a case against the elderly accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident, which came to light two days ago, has caused outrage among the local residents. The 15-year-old victim resides in Khar and is currently studying. She was adopted by a woman from an orphanage in Ahmednagar and had been living with her in the Khar area since then. From April 23 to July 28, 2024, the accused elderly man, who is the owner of the flat, had always looked at her with a lecherous gaze and tried to get close to her. When no one was home, he would inappropriately touch her and engage in sexual acts with her.

The victim had been distressed by this ongoing sexual harassment over the past few days. As a result, she went to the Khar police station two days ago and reported the incident to the officers present. Subsequently, she filed a complaint against the elderly accused. Following this complaint, the police registered a case against him under sections 64, 74, 75, and 79 of the Indian Penal Code, along with subsections 4, 10, and 12 of the POCSO Act.

The police stated that he has been marked as a wanted accused in these crimes and will be arrested soon.