Mumbai: 7-Month-Old Foetus Found in Garbage Bin in Charkop
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 31, 2024 02:04 PM2024-12-31T14:04:27+5:302024-12-31T14:07:19+5:30
A seven-month-old foetus has been found dumped in a garbage bin in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI on Tuesday, ...
A seven-month-old foetus has been found dumped in a garbage bin in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI on Tuesday, December 31. A passer-by spotted the foetus on Monday afternoon in the garbage bin of the Ashtavinayak Society building in Charkop area.
After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the foetus to a hospital for post-mortem, a Charkop police official said.
Also Read | Mumbai: Domestic Help Arrested for Stealing ₹8.5 Lakh Worth of Valuables from Doctor’s Home in Andheri.
"We are investigating if there is any evidence of concealing the death of a newborn baby and disposing of the body. We are collecting details of pregnant women in the locality as well as those who recently delivered babies," the official said. The post-mortem report is awaited, based on which a case will be registered, the police added.Open in app