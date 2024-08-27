Mumbai: 7-Year-Old Girl Molested by Teacher at Religious School in Govandi, Case Registered

In a disturbing incident, a case of molestation involving a seven-year-old girl by her teacher has come to light at a religious educational institution in Govandi, Mumbai. The victim, who was studying Arabic, was so traumatized by the incident that she refrained from attending the religious school for two days. When her mother inquired about her absence, the young girl recounted the ordeal to her.

The girl, who attended the religious school in Govandi to learn Arabic, was allegedly molested by her teacher on August 22. Following the incident, she became fearful of returning to the institution. After the child avoided attending the school for two days, her mother grew suspicious. Upon questioning her daughter in confidence, the child revealed the misconduct of the teacher.

The 31-year-old mother of the victim has lodged a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar Police. Consequently, the police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday. An investigation has been initiated, and the police have conducted a spot inspection. Sources indicate that the authorities will soon record the victim's statement regarding the incident.