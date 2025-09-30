Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Mantralaya Over Noise Pollution

An incident of attempted self-immolation was reported on Tuesday evening at the main gate of the Mantralaya, when a 70-year-old man poured kerosene on himself. The alert security personnel posted at the spot immediately stopped him and handed him over to the Marine Drive police.

The man has been identified as Prem Bajaj (70), a resident of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai. After questioning, the Marine Drive police issued him a notice and released him.

According to officials, Bajaj had been deeply disturbed by the constant noise from cashew-polishing factories located near his residence. These factories operate round the clock, and despite repeated complaints lodged with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and local authorities, no action was taken.

Frustrated with the inaction, Bajaj reached the Mantralaya’s main gate around 5 pm on Tuesday and attempted to set himself on fire after pouring kerosene. Security personnel at the spot intervened swiftly, preventing the attempt, and took him into custody.

Following the incident, Bajaj’s family members arrived at the Marine Drive police station after being informed by the authorities. He was later released with a notice. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.