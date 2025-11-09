Mumbai: 90,000 Stray Dogs, Only 8 Shelters - City Faces Crunch After SC Relocation Order

The city’s civic administration is facing significant operational hurdles after the Supreme Court ordered that all stray dogs must be moved to designated shelters following their sterilisation and vaccination. Mumbai currently has more than 90,000 stray dogs, but only eight shelters are available across the city. Officials noted that the directive will require a large-scale expansion of existing infrastructure as well as additional staff to manage the animals. Authorities said that the relocation process will be complex, resource-intensive, and time-consuming, as shelters are already functioning near capacity. The administration is now assessing land availability, staffing requirements, and long-term funding sources.

While reviewing rising incidents of dog bites in public spaces such as schools, hospitals, and railway stations, the Supreme Court expressed concern over what it described as an alarming increase in such cases. The court stated that recurring dog bite incidents indicated administrative negligence and broader systemic shortcomings in ensuring public safety. In response, the bench instructed state governments and Union Territories to tackle the issues highlighted in an ongoing case related to stray dog management. The judges emphasised that authorities must create safer public environments while ensuring that the relocation of dogs is properly regulated and monitored.

According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the stray dog population in Mumbai currently stands at around 90,600, showing a slight decrease compared to the 95,752 counted in a civic survey eleven years ago. Officials attributed this reduction to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme introduced in 2014, which focuses on sterilisation and vaccination. However, they acknowledged that the city has only eight shelters, most of which are already operating at maximum capacity. They also pointed out that the previous policy allowed dogs to be released back to their original locations after sterilisation, while the new directive requires permanent housing.

Civic officials estimated that to meet the Supreme Court’s requirements, shelters would need to accommodate at least 40,000 dogs, especially those living near public and high-footfall areas. They explained that shelters must be well-fenced to prevent movement of dogs in and out, and each centre will require trained handlers, veterinary professionals, and sufficient arrangements for food and water. Officials also noted that dogs generally live for 12 to 15 years, making their care a long-term commitment. They added that under ABC guidelines, 70 percent of the stray population must be vaccinated annually to prevent rabies, and said that this target has generally been met.

Animal welfare groups have strongly opposed the Supreme Court’s directive, calling it unworkable and harmful to the wellbeing of community dogs. RAWW founder president Pawan Sharma expressed the view that removing dogs from their territories would only lead to temporary relief, as new dogs would eventually occupy vacant areas, making the effort unsustainable. He argued that shelters are meant for injured or abandoned animals, and that confining healthy strays would negatively affect their quality of life. Activist Reshma Shelatkar, who cares for more than 200 animals, stated that displacement would cause more harm than good and stressed that sterilisation and vaccination remain the most humane and effective methods. She said the focus should be on coexistence and compassionate management rather than relocation.