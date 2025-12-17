Mumbai AC Local Skips Dadar, Commuters Stuck on Train Until Byculla

Mumbai witnessed tense moments during the Wednesday morning rush after an AC fast local train on the Central Railway line failed to open its doors at Dadar station, reported Mid Day. The 10.42 am Badlapur–CSMT AC local halted at Dadar as scheduled but departed without opening its automatic doors, leaving several commuters trapped inside. Passengers who were supposed to get down at Dadar were instead forced to travel to the next stop, Byculla, nearly 6.4 km away, disrupting work schedules and triggering widespread frustration during peak office hours across the busy suburban corridor.

According to commuters, the train was packed with passengers planning to alight at Dadar when the incident occurred, reported Mid Day. “The Badlapur–CSMT train arrived at Dadar, and there were lots of commuters inside who wanted to get down. The train halted as usual, but the doors did not open, and it left the station. The next stop was Byculla, and many people missed their schedules,” said AC local commuter Mukesh Makhija told Mid Day. The unexpected delay left office-goers anxious as they struggled to inform workplaces and rearrange appointments.

Tempers flared at Byculla station, where stranded commuters confronted railway staff and sought answers, reported Mid Day. Passengers said they approached the motorman, only to be told that the guard controls the door mechanism. “We then approached the motorman. There were seven people in his cabin. We questioned him, and he said that the guard is in charge of the train and that he does not have a mechanism to open doors,” another commuter told Mid Day. Makhija added that the internal talk-back system was non-functional, further worsening the situation told Mid Day.