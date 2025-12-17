Bengaluru Man Dies of Heart Attack on Road as Bystanders Fail to Help, CCTV Reveals (Watch)

A tragic incident caught on CCTV has once again drawn attention to growing public apathy after a man suffering a heart attack died on the road while bystanders failed to help. The incident occurred near Kaderanahalli when Venkataramana was being rushed to Jayadeva Hospital by his wife, Roopa. During the journey, his condition suddenly worsened and he collapsed on the roadside. The footage shows pedestrians and vehicles passing by without stopping, despite the woman desperately seeking assistance. Roopa later said that timely intervention from even one person could have saved her husband’s life.

According to Roopa, her husband first complained of severe chest pain at home and was taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors there advised that he be shifted immediately to Jayadeva Hospital for advanced cardiac treatment. However, she alleged that no ambulance was arranged despite the emergency. With no alternative, the couple left on a two-wheeler. While on the way, Venkataramana’s health deteriorated further, resulting in a collision with another bike. Both fell on the road, and he was left bleeding, unconscious, and struggling to breathe.

Roopa said she pleaded for help for nearly 15 minutes, but no one came forward. Eventually, a passerby arranged a cab to take them to the hospital, but by then, Venkataramana had already passed away. The couple is survived by two young children. Amid overwhelming grief, Roopa chose to donate her husband’s eyes, turning personal loss into an act of kindness. She has appealed to the public to show basic humanity in emergencies, stressing that small, timely actions can make the difference between life and death.