Mumbai Paper Leak: FIR Filed Against Tuition Teacher for Making Minor Leak Maths Proficiency Exam Questions

An FIR was filed at the Borivali police station against a tuition teacher for making one of her students leak the exam question paper on December 14. The 14-year-old boy appeared for the maths proficiency exam at the Gorai centre. The boy was giving this exam under a fake identity. When the teenager was caught, the teacher turned up at the police station and stated that she was his mother.

The math proficiency exam is held annually by the math forum for the students of classes 5, 7, and 8. Students must pre-register on the forum’s website to take this exam. They also have to pay a fee. The students are issued a hall ticket that they have to carry with them to the exam centre. The list of candidates and the question paper are shared with the centre two days before the exam.

How were the Teenager and the Tuition Teacher Caught?

At the Gorai centre, 139 students were given this exam. Four rooms were allotted to these students. The exam started at 12 pm, and the duration was two hours. At around 1:30 pm, the supervisor in one of the found a student’s behaviour a little suspicious. The supervisor noted that the boy was making repeated trips to the washroom with the question paper. When the authorities carried out a security check of the boy, they found a cell phone on him. The boy was sending the question paper on the WhatsApp group since noon. He said that he was sending it to her rakhi sister.

The boy’s hall ticket had a fake name on it, and he had given fake numbers for his parents. He also lied about his school’s name and refused to give his birth date.

The school principal then took the boy to the Borivali Police Station. There, a woman turned up claiming that she was his mother. But the truth was revealed soon as when she was asked to produce the boy’s real Aadhar Card, she failed to do so, and was unable to prove his identity. When the police investigated the case, it was learned that the boy was a class 9 student and was studying at a school in Malad. The woman was his tuition teacher. She taught him English and maths at her coaching class. She asked the boy to appear for the exam with a fake identity. The boy’s parents were unaware of it.