Mumbai AC local train ticket fare likely to be reduced by 20 to 30 percent

The ticket price of AC local train which used to make Mumbaikar's local journey 'costly', is now likely to be within the reach of ordinary commuters. Sources said that the rates of AC locals in Mumbai will be reduced by about 20 to 30 per cent. Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve will pay a visit to Byculla Railway Station in Mumbai today. At the same event, AC Local's ticket price reduction may be announced. Western and Central Railways had started AC local service by upgrading the lifeline for Mumbaikars. But passengers were repeatedly complaining that the fare of AC local was beyond the reach of the common man. Although AC local service was useful for the passengers, due to high ticket price, this local was not getting much response. There were also demands from travel associations to reduce ticket prices.

The Central Railway Administration had conducted a survey of passengers traveling on AC local trains as well as other passengers. In this, all the passengers had suggested to the administration to reduce the ticket price. Five thousand passengers were surveyed by Central Railway. In this, passengers were asked questions about AC local trains. At that time, 98 per cent passengers had demanded reduction of AC local ticket. According to the Central Railway's Commerce Department, 95 per cent passengers have demanded an increase in the number of AC local trains. Now the railway administration is likely to announce a reduction in ticket prices in response to all these demands.