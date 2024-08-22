Mumbai AC Local Train Update: Western Line Air-Conditioned Trains Running As Non-AC Today Due to Technical Glitch

Commuters using the AC local train services on Mumbai’s suburban railway network faced unexpected inconvenience today as one of the scheduled air-conditioned local trains had to operate as a non-AC local due to unforeseen technical problems.

The sudden change disrupted the daily routine of many passengers who rely on the comfort of the AC coaches during their commute.The railway authorities announced the issue early this morning, apologizing for the inconvenience caused. The change in service pattern, is bound to affect the normal train operations.