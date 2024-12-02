Mumbai Accident: 16-Year-Old Pillion Rider Dies in Nagpada; Rider Booked

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy in the Nagpada area of Mumbai. The boy, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, succumbed to severe head injuries sustained during the mishap. Nagpada Police have registered a case of negligence against the rider.

According to police reports, the accident occurred on the Y-Bridge connecting Nagpada to Agripada. The deceased, identified as Huda Ansari, had visited his mother, who was undergoing treatment for chest pain at a private hospital in Agripada. On Saturday night, after being asked by his family to go home for dinner, Huda left with his cousin Abdul Wadud Ansari, who was riding the motorcycle.

While crossing the Y-Bridge at around 1:30 AM, Abdul reportedly lost control of the motorcycle due to overspeeding and collided with another two-wheeler. The impact left Huda, who was riding pillion, critically injured. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries around 4 AM on Sunday. His body was later sent to Nair Hospital for post-mortem.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Nagpada Police arrived at the scene and recorded statements from the family. Subsequently, a case was registered against Abdul Wadud Ansari under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police have confirmed that Huda’s death was due to severe head trauma. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain further details about the accident.