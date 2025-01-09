Mumbai Accident: 41-Year-Old Rider Killed as Speeding Bus Rams Scooter in Borivali

A speeding travel bus rammed into a scooter on the Western Express Highway in Borivali, killing a 41-year-old bike rider, Dhanji Punja Hathiyani. The accident occurred near M.K. Bakery on Tuesday, January 7, at around 12:15 PM. Following the incident, the bus driver fled the scene.

The deceased, Dhanji Punja Hathiyani, lived with his brother in Sing Estate, Kandivali. On Tuesday afternoon, Dhanji left his home on his Activa scooter to travel to Mira Road. As he approached the Western Express Highway near M.K. Bakery, a speeding travel bus collided with his scooter, leaving him critically injured.

Upon receiving the information, the Kasturba Marg Police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured Dhanji to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint filed by Dhanji’s elder brother, Ganesh Punja Hathiyani, the Kasturba Marg Police have registered a case against the unidentified bus driver. The driver has been charged with reckless driving leading to the death of the scooter rider.

The bus driver fled the scene without providing medical assistance to the victim or informing the authorities. Police are currently examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the absconding driver.

The accident caused temporary traffic congestion on the highway, which was later cleared by the police. The investigation is ongoing.