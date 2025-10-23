Mumbai Accident: 7 Injured After BEST Bus Collides With Tempo in Bhandup

At least seven people were injured on Thursday morning, October 23, after a BEST bus collided with a tempo in the Bhandup area of Mumbai. The accident occurred at around 6.45 am near Bhandup Pumping Signal on Vasantrao Naik Marg during signal crossing.

The BEST bus, which was operating on the Thane-Majas Depot route, was travelling to the Majas Depot when it was hit a tempo which was en route to Vashi from Bhandup, according to the FPJ report.

Also Read | Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: BMW Overturns Inside Tunnel Near Tardeo (Watch Video).

Five people from the tempo and two passengers from the BEST bus, including the tempo driver, were injured in the accident. Two were seriously injured and admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment and five others suffered minor injuries.

Police reached the accident spot and booked BEST bus driver Santosh Patil for reckless and negligent driving. The case has been registered at Navghar Police Station, Mulund.