Mumbai Accident: Three Die After Motorcycle Collides with Electric Pole in Goregaon

In a tragic road accident in Mumbai's Goregaon area, three people lost their lives. The trio was riding a single motorcycle when it suddenly collided with an electric pole at a turn. The police rushed them to the hospital, where two of the individuals were declared dead upon arrival, while the third succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to information from the Aarey Police, the incident occurred on Friday night. Radhe Shyam Dawande (34), Vivek Rajbhar (24), and Ritesh Salve were all traveling on the same motorcycle, heading from Powai towards Goregaon. Near Beat Chawki, close to Aarey Picnic Point, their motorcycle crashed into an electric pole. All three were thrown off the bike and suffered severe injuries. The police were informed of the incident and immediately reached the spot, taking the victims to the hospital. The doctors declared Dawande and Rajbhar dead upon arrival, while Salve was undergoing treatment for chest pain but unfortunately passed away during the process.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have started an investigation. The manner in which the accident occurred is being investigated through CCTV footage and other means. The police suspect that all three were under the influence of alcohol. Blood samples of all three deceased have been collected and police said that only after the test report comes, it can be known whether they had consumed alcohol or not.