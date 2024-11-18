Mumbai: Accountant Dies by Suicide in Govandi, Case Filed Against Five Family Members

The Deonar Police have registered a case against five members of a family in connection with the suicide of 32-year-old accountant Sandeep kumar Sitaram Paswan, who resided in Govandi. Sandeep kumar’s brother has alleged that he ended his life due to financial fraud, false molestation allegations, and harassment by the accused family. The accused have been identified as Sapna Karu Paswan, Sarita Karu Paswan, Karu Daso Paswan, Rajan Karu Paswan, and Gautam Karu Paswan. Police have stated that they will soon interrogate the accused and take appropriate legal action based on their findings.

The Background

Sandeep kumar was originally from Jharkhand and worked as an accountant in a private company in Bhandup. He was the younger brother of Deepakkumar, a supervisor in a reputed company, and Chandankumar, who runs a coaching institute in Assam.

In 2018, while pursuing his education in Kolkata, Sandeep kumar was introduced to Sapna Paswan through a family proposal. Sapna, a resident of Chembur, and Sandeep kumar exchanged contact numbers and developed a close friendship. During this period, he frequently traveled from Kolkata to Mumbai to meet her.

After completing his education, Sandeep kumar moved to Mumbai for work, holding jobs in a few companies before securing his position at a private firm in Bhandup. During their relationship, the couple decided to marry, and Sapna reportedly borrowed ₹12.5 lakh from him to purchase a flat.

Dispute Over Marriage and Financial Fraud

The relationship turned sour when Sandeep kumar had a minor argument with Sapna’s mother, leading her family to oppose the marriage. Following this, Sandeep kumar demanded the return of ₹12.5 lakh, of which only ₹7 lakh was refunded. Despite repeated requests, the remaining ₹5 lakh was not returned.

Adding to his troubles, Sapna’s family filed a molestation complaint against him at the Nehru Nagar Police Station. Sandeep kumar was arrested and later released on bail. However, he alleged that Sapna’s family continued to harass him mentally and physically.

Suicide and Police Action

Unable to bear the harassment, Sandeep kumar died by suicide on September 17, 2024, by hanging himself at his Govandi residence. In his complaint, Deepak kumar accused Sapna and her family of abetment to suicide, citing financial exploitation and false allegations as reasons behind his brother's extreme step.

Based on Deepakkumar’s complaint, the Deonar Police registered a case against Sapna and her family members for abetment to suicide. Police are currently investigating the case and have assured appropriate legal action after the interrogation of the accused.